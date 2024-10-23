Man indicted for man slaughter after deadly crash in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun City man is indicted after a deadly crash in front of the county jail.

William Randle Hood is charged with manslaughter and aggravated DUI.

He was recently indicted by a grand jury.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said the accident happened on Highway 9 this past July.

Investigators believe Hood made a U-turn in the middle of the highway when there was a collision with a motorcycle.

Pollan tells WCBI that blood tests revealed Hood had alcohol in his system.

Bond for Hood was set at $25,000.

