Calhoun County third and fourth graders visit career fair

Workbase Learning students help grade schoolers navigate career fair

PITTSBORO, MISS. (WCBI) – For more than three hours, all third and fourth graders in Calhoun County schools met with professionals representing career fields such as the military, health sciences, construction, broadcasting , engineering, and many other fields.

The students were put into small groups, led by high school students in the work based learning program from the Career and Technical Center.

“This is important because most children now really don’t know what they want to do. My goal is to help these children figure, out, find a path they may want to take in life early so they won’t be struggling in their high school, middle school years,” said Alisha Jackson, the work based learning coordinator for Calhoun County schools, says this career fair is different from those for older students.

“Also all vendors brought goodies for kids, at that age they love to do, we wanted it to be interactive, every station has something kids can interact, touch, feel, explain and talk about,” Jackson said.

The WCBI table was a popular spot for students who volunteered to be interviewed, while wearing some fantastic fashions.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

“A policeman,” said Major.

What do you have to do to be a policeman?

“Work hard in school,” Major said.

“Science and STEM teacher,” said Kinley.

What do you have to be good in?

“Science, have to do good in school,” Kinley said.

Calhoun City head football coach M D Jennings played three seasons in the NFL and had some advice for the young men who aspire to be professional athletes.

“Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, yes, everyone wants to be an athlete and everyone wants to have that long career but a lot of unforeseen things take place, I encourage people to get a degree, if not more than one degree so work your tail off in the classroom and don’t put it all on being a professional athlete,” Coach Jennings said.

Coach Jennings and all the professionals encouraged the students to make good grades, wise choices and to pursue their interests.

