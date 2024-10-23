Columbus man sentenced to life in prison after murder in Starkville

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing a man.

Tyshawn Henley pleaded guilty to first degree murder in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court and entered his plea on October 17.

Initially, Henley was charged with Capital Murder for the death of 31-year-old Kirby Sherman.

back in April 2023, Henley was arrested in Columbus by the U.S. Marshals Task Force after a shooting in Starkville.

Starkville Police responded to a call of shots fired at the Blake Court Townhouses on Louisville Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they found Sherman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.