Auto Spa break-in leaves staff to fund for more office equipment

Those break ins can sure put a pinch on your pocket, especially if you don't have insurance.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Auto Spa is just one of other recent small business break ins.

A couple of weeks ago the ByWy Country Store was also hit by a suspected burglar.

The General Manger of Auto Spa tells me the burglar broke in through the glass right here, rummaged through his office and tried to break into a safe.

Even though the damage wasn’t excessive, there is still a cost for the crime.

Surveillance video shows the moments a lone suspect drags a filing cabinet out of the Auto Spa. The person with their face covered even makes their way into an office digging through everything.

General Manager Tony Parramore just has one question. Who could have done this?

“You work hard everyday to try and keep everything that you can. You want security measures for what you earned but, you know, people will always try to come and take it,” said Parramore.

Broken glass and bent up filing cabinets. Someone was looking for something. Unfortunately for Parramore, he’s got to pay for the damages out of pocket.

“Being a small business it’s already hard enough as it is. Then somebody comes in and you got to put out that extra money to get everything back in order,” said Parramore.

In time, Parramore will be reimbursed from his insurance company. Allstate Agent Layforn Profice Jr. says the first step having the costs in damages covered is gathering the evidence and have a paper trail.

“Take pictures and get receipts, things of that sort so you can be reimbursed on that,” said Profice.

And Profice adds that the amount of the reimbursement depends on your business’s insurance deductible.

“The claims adjuster comes out and say it’s going to be $5,000 worth of damage that we need to reimburse you on.If you’re deductible is $500 then you will receive a check for $45,000. If your deductible is a $1,000 you’ll receive a check for $4,000 ,” said Profice.

Having insurance may be costly for some businesses, but it could pay-off in the future.

“I know it’s an added expenses to a business but it’s also something that can keep you in business,” said Profice.

“You always gotta prepare for the worst. I think just being a small business you gotta keep on grinding through, work hard, and try to prosper,” said Parramore.

The suspect was wearing a peach-colored mask with a black pullover hoodie.

Police are investigating this crime. Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers.