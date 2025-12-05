Autopsy details on woman found dead near former Sanderson Plumbing now released

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI) — The Lowndes County Coroner has released autopsy details in the case of a woman found near the former Sanderson Plumbing facility in Columbus last month.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Nashieka Dobbs of Columbus. Dobbs had been reported missing since November 6.

Her body was discovered on November 20 by family members and a Columbus Police detective who had been retracing her last known movements.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, December 4, at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl.

According to Coroner Greg Merchant, the examination showed no signs of a violent attack, including no gunshot wounds, stab wounds, strangulation, or head trauma. The only injuries noted were a superficial cut and broken extremities.

The cause of death is pending toxicology results. Merchant described the death as “very suspicious,” and said the case remains under investigation. Police and the coroner met with Dobbs’ family on Thursday to share the findings.

Columbus Police have made an arrest in the case. Jamar Hughes is charged with murder and remains jailed in Lowndes County. Investigators say more information will be released when toxicology results come back.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

