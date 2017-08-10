Autopsy Reveals Oxford Inmate’s Cause of Death

OXFORD, Miss. (AP)- Preliminary findings from an autopsy of an inmate in Mississippi suggest that the man died from a heart attack.

The Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office released the preliminary report for Lafayette County inmate Thomas Hamer III on Wednesday.

According to the report, 41-year-old Hamer had an enlarged heart and a 90 percent obstruction of an artery, resulting in a heart attack. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department says toxicology reports are unavailable.

Hamer was taken to the Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi on Friday and pronounced dead upon arrival. Hamer faced federal charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was scheduled to sign a plea agreement Wednesday.