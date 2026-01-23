Available warming shelters and assistance

To add any more locations to the list, reach out to WCBI at news@wcbi.com

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – With the expected winter weather, several places in the WCBI viewing area are looking to help those who need it most.

The Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition, Columbus City Outreach, and the Columbus Police Department will be conducting emergency placement assessments for unsheltered and displaced citizens.

For more information, you can call the Golden Triangle Regional Homeless Coalition at 662-549-2643, Community Liaison Glenda Richardson at 662-251-5453, or Leonardo Dismukes with outreach at 662-251-6724.

Oktibbeha County is opening its warming shelter for the public.

The County’s Emergency Management is allowing The Safe Room to serve as the warming space at 985 Lynn Lane.

They are using the area for residents and anyone in need to avoid potential hazardous roads during any severe weather.

People are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, water, medications, and winter weather clothing.

In Aberdeen, the warming shelter will open on Friday at 5:00 pm at the Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Center.

The parks and rec building is on the corner of Commerce and Matubba at 611 West.

The shelter plans to keep its doors open until Sunday at noon.

Times and extensions may be possible depending on the severity of the weather.

Eupora residents who need a place to stay can go to the Civic Center.

Those who wish to receive updates to their phone should text EUPORA 10 91896.

To add any more locations to the list, reach out to WCBI at news@wcbi.com

HELP/WARMING CENTERS FOR UNSHELTERED AND DISPLACED CITIZENS: