“Avengers: Endgame” getting re-released with new footage

“Avengers: Endgame” might be able to beat the massive box office record set by “Avatar” after all. The film has lost the majority of its momentum by now, almost two months after its initial release, but it’s about to get another major boost to ticket sales.

No, it’s not just because “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is arriving in theaters in July. “Avengers: Endgame” is hitting theaters for a second round, along with some additional footage that didn’t make it into the official cut in April.

While attending the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” press junket in London, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis spoke exclusively with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who confirmed that “Avengers: Endgame” was heading back to the big screen for a theatrical re-release. Not only that, but this version of the film will arrive with extra scenes that weren’t included in the first theatrical release.

“We are doing that,” Feige said of a re-release with new footage. “I don’t know if it’s been announced, and I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

So, “Avengers: Endgame” is coming back to a big screen near you with new footage, which is an incredibly exciting announcement given the hype around the movie. What’s even more exciting is the fact that the film is arriving next weekend, allowing fans to see it again before “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

This should also help “Endgame” tackle the immense box office hurdle that is James Cameron’s “Avatar.” As of Wednesday morning, “Avatar” still holds the all-time global box office record with $2.788 billion. “Avengers: Endgame” is very close to that number, with a current total of $2.743 billion. It has looked as though the final chapter of the Infinity Saga wouldn’t be able to topple Cameron’s sci-fi epic, but a re-release with new footage could do the trick.

This article originally appeared on ComicBook.com.