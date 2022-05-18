Average gas prices have reached a record high in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is the highest it has ever been in Mississippi.

Triple-A is reporting the average price in the state right now is $4.16.

The national price is $4.56.

In our region, Attala County had the highest average price of $4.40.

Claiborne County had the highest in the state.

As a painful reminder, the average price for a gallon of gas this time last year in Mississippi was $2.72 a gallon.