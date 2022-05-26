Average gas prices sit at $4.17 in Mississippi
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The national average for a gallon of gas is increasing but there’s a tiny bit of good news in Mississippi.
Right now, the average price for a gallon of regular is $4.17 in the state.
That’s down a penny from a week ago.
According to AAA, the most expensive gas in the viewing area is in Lamar County, Alabama at $4.41 a gallon.
The cheapest is in Montogomery and Grenada Counties at $4.13 a gallon.
Alabama’s average price is $4.29 a gallon.
The national average sits at a record high of $4.60.