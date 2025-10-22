Average Middle of the Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clear and calm conditions stick around for the remainder of the work week. It finally feels like fall!

WEDNESDAY: Clear skies will stick around for your Wednesday all due to a High Pressure that will move in. Highs will be in the mid 70s this afternoon. It is a beautiful day to be outside!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Lows will be in the mid 40s when you wake up in the morning, make sure to grab the jacket!

THURSDAY: Very much a copy and paste day of your Wednesday, but a few degrees warmer with highs reaching the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. The sun will continue to stick around, but it will be another chilly night with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Moisture will return into the weekend.