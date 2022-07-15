Averages go to the wayside as highs climb towards the 100s

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Intermittent chances for showers and thunderstorms throughout next week offer little in the way of serious cooling. Highs rise close to or touching 100 by the turn of next weekend. SATURDAY: Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s Saturday, coming as part of the recent status quo experienced in terms of average summer temperatures. Partly cloudy skies persist, although rain chances for the day remain minimal. Lows bottom out in the mid 70s overnight.

SUNDAY: A slightly higher chance for rain drops in Sunday, although highs remain similar to those encountered on Saturday. Lows hit the mid 70s once again overnight.

NEXT WEEK: A slow climb close to the hundreds begins Tuesday as highs shoot into the upper 90s. Some decent chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday and Thursday offer some prospect for rain-fueled cooling but the scope of this cooling will be limited to those lucky enough to run into these storms. Most of us will remain relatively dry throughout next week, ultimately pushing us into the 100s. Lows sit in the mid to upper 70s throughout.