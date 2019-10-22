Baby born by candlelight in laundry room during Texas tornado

A baby girl made her entrance into this world one week after her due date amid the sound of blaring tornado sirens and the soft glow of candlelight. CBS DFW reports the Bump Birthing Center, which had lost power during the storm, welcomed the newborn in their laundry room Sunday night.

The baby was delivered during storms that caused widespread damage in North Dallas, Preston Hollow and all the way across to Richardson. The storms eventually passed into Garland and Rowlett, where the birthing center is located.

The center posted about her birth on their Facebook page, saying: “Baby girl born in our laundry room with the tornado sirens going off, a tornado on the ground half a mile away, and no electricity…..by candle light!! Welcome to the world beauty! #tornado #crazymidwifelife #laundryroomdelivery #wereallsafe #godisgood @The Bump Birthing Center.”

Baby girl born in our laundry room with the tornado sirens going off, a tornado on the ground half a mile away, and no… Posted by The Bump Birthing Center on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Neither the center nor the baby’s parents have given CBS DFW News her name yet. But quite a few people have commented though, with “Stormy” and “Autumn Rain” among the suggested names.

Storm survey teams with the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-3 tornado hit Dallas, an EF-1 hit Rowlett and an EF-0 struck Wills Point. At least six people were taken to the hospital in north Texas, and one person was killed by a falling tree in Arkansas during the storm.