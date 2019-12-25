Baby born on Christmas morning on New Hampshire highway

New Hampshire State Police said Wednesday several of their officers helped deliver a new baby on Interstate 93 near Boscawen just after midnight on Christmas.The New Hampshire State Police posted a photo on Facebook of the newborn baby, Dominic, and his smiling parents.

According to police, Sergeant Vincent Grieco, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr and Officer Ryan Nolan of Boscawen Police Department delivered Dominic on Interstate 93.

“All are happy, healthy and overjoyed to be spending Christmas together,” the state police posted.