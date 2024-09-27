Baby dropped off at Baptist Golden Triangle, Police investigate

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating after a newborn was dropped off Baptist Golden Triangle on September 27.

Chief Joseph Daughtry told WCBI the baby was wrapped in towels and given to a nurse at the hospital by an unidentified male.

He said the baby is in good condition.

Daughtry also said he is concerned for the mother who just delivered the baby and could possibly be in need of medical care.

The chief confirms investigators have found no evidence right now to confirm reports that the baby was found in a trash bin.

If you have any information on this case, call Columbus police at (662) 244-3500 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662) 494-0109.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X