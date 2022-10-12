Back to normal over weekend before second round of storms and cold fronts

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs rebound into the low 80s by Saturday before storms and another cold front strikes. Lows get knocked down from the low 60s Monday to the upper 30s Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Highs top out in the upper 70s Thursday off the back of a cold front that moved through in the overnight hours. Plenty of sunshine and lack of rain chances make for stable conditions. Lows bottom out in the upper 40s overnight.

FRIDAY: The cooling trend does not last long as highs climb back to 80s Friday. Yet more sunshine awaits and no rain is expected. Lows sit in the low 50s overnight.