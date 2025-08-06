Back to normal

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We have made our way out of the cooler temperatures and back to what Summer typically feels like.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds will stick around, but conditions should be calm enough to allow for temperatures to drop. Expecting lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s again tonight.

THURSDAY: A normal Summer day. Temperatures will be right around average, in the low to middle 90s. Clouds will work in through the morning. Afternoon to evening hours will have an isolated chance for showers and possibly a few storms. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Copy and paste Thursday into Friday. Not much difference as the week comes to an end.

