Back to school celebration

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Though no kid wants to hear it, the start to school is just around the corner.

What better way to ease the pain of returning to class than throwing a party.

The Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department hosted a back to school-end of Summer bash for more than 100 kids.

It’s part of the center’s Summer camp program. Friday, campers got to enjoy inflatables, outside games, food, and a dance competition.

Parks Director Tohona Larthridge says she loves giving the area kids something productive to do while they wait to start the new school year.

“The focus of our camp really was to make sure they had somewhere to go during the summer instead of mom and dad leaving them at home by themselves here at park and rec. you’ve got supervision. We have activities from 9 am to 10 pm. Also we serve lunch daily so that kind of helps out on the parents budget this summer,”said Larthridge.

August 6th is the first day back to school for students in the Aberdeen school system.