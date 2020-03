NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Elizabeth Reed and three other people were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kristopher Haywood in March 2015.

She was allegedly the boyfriend of Jonathan Shumaker.

- Advertisement -

Justin and Joshua Williams were also arrested in the case. They were all charged with capital murder.

They were released from jail in November 2019, having never gone to trial, after new evidence was found.

A new trial date has not been set.