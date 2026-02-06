Backlash grows from President Trump’s social media post featuring the Obamas

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Backlash is growing after President Donald Trump posted a social media video featuring the Obamas.

According to CNN Newsource, it promoted false claims of election fraud and showed the faces of the former president and first lady, superimposed onto the bodies of apes.

Several republican lawmakers called the video racist and urged Trump to take it down.

Which was done around midday on Friday.

The white house said a staffer posted the content erroneously.

It was up for about 12 hours before being removed.

The white house press secretary claims outrage over the video is fake.

She said the video depicts Trump as the king of the jungle, and democrats as “The Lion King” characters.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker responded to the post on X saying, “This is totally unacceptable. The president should take it down and apologize.”

Senate candidate Scott Colom responded on X, saying, “Kudos to Sen. Wicker for calling out this racist and hateful content. This simply DOES NOT represent Mississippi values. For the love of the people of your state, just once, Sen. Hyde-Smith, stand up for us and denounce this!”

District 2 U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson posted on social media, “As someone who grew up in the civil rights era, I am completely disgusted. Donald Trump has spent years openly spreading hate, bigotry, and division. This racist stunt is just the latest reminder of who he is. I would say this is a new low, but those who know him know better. There is no bottom. Shame on him.”

