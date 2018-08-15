Baker who won Supreme Court case sues Colorado

DENVER – The Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and won a limited ruling at the U.S. Supreme Court is suing the state over another discrimination allegation.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, lawyers for Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips allege that Colorado is on a “crusade to crush” him because of his religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court sided with Phillips in June, saying comments by a member of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission displayed an anti-religious bias. Phillips had argued that, as an artist, he shouldn’t be compelled to make a cake contrary to his religious values.

The high court didn’t rule on whether business owners can invoke religious objections to refuse service to LGBT people. In his majority opinion, Justice Anthony Kennedy said that issue required further deliberation. Legal appeals in similar cases are pending.

Less than a month later, the commission found probable cause that Phillips discriminated against someone else by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.