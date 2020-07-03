Baldwyn Police Investigate Homicide, Suspect On The Run

BALDWYN, Miss. (WCBI) – A woman is shot and killed on Friday morning in Baldwyn and police are searching for the suspect.

Garry Scott McDonald, 50, is wanted in connection with the shooting.

Investigators tell WCBI the shooting appears to be centered around a domestic situation with a boyfriend and girlfriend relationship.

This is a picture of him from Facebook and confirmed by police that it is McDonald.

He could be driving a gold Chevy Cavalier with Itawamba County license plate ITB 6316.

The shooting happened about 7:45 A.M. on South 4th Street at Adams Auto Sales, where McDonald had been working.

Baldwyn Police say McDonald and Coner Noel Kyle, 26, were living at the location. Other people there saw the shooting.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green says Kyle died from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be performed.