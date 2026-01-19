Balloons were released to honor the Clay County victims

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) Family and Friends came together in West Point to keep the memory of two Clay County residents alive.

Balloons were released in the air to honor the lives of seven-year-old Mikiylia Guines, and 55 year old Willie Guines.

Mikiylia and Willie Guines are two of the six people, that were shot and killed by 24-year-old Daricka Moore on January 9th.

Family members described Willie Guines as a quiet person that was very good with his hands, and Mikiylia Guines was described as a little girl that loved music and loved to dance.

Mikiylia Guines’ mother Lashanna Guines says, the balloon release was organized to make sure the life of her daughter, and the other victims are not forgotten.

“The balloon release signifies hey you have left us, but you have gone to be with the lord.” said Guines. “You may be gone and you may have left us, be you are in our hearts, and we will always remember you.”

“The balloon was wonderful and beautiful.” said Clemmie Guines, relative of the victims. “When you see this balloon release and you see the turnout and the people, it gives you a little more strength to be able to go on. It allows us to see that people are here for us, praying for us, and that they are participating in this situation that we are going through.”

The balloon release was held at Zuber Park, and family members tell WCBI, all six victims will be laid to rest this week.

