Longtime Lee County 9 1 1 dispatcher retires

Joe Banik worked the night shift and says he enjoyed helping deputies

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A longtime 9 1 1 dispatcher in Lee County is retiring.

Joe Banik worked the night shift and dispatched calls to officers during his fifteen years of service.

Banik says he has enjoyed helping deputies and officers as they answer calls.

Dispatchers play a key role in helping officers do their jobs, and Banik says it takes a special type of person to be a dispatcher.

“We get some calls that are really stressful and making sure, checking on officers at all times, making sure they’re ok, is the big thing, their safety. If something ever happened to one of our officers, on my watch, I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t know I did the best job I could,” Banik said.

Banik also retired from leading the Richmond Volunteer Fire Department.

