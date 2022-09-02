Bank First merges with Mechanics Bank Holding Company and expands to Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WCBI)- Bank First is expanding its services to the Water Valley and Oxford areas.

The Columbus-based company bought Mechanics Bank Holding Company, which includes Mechanics Bank in Water Valley.

The deal is expected to be finalized by the beginning of next year.

No word yet on when customers in Water Valley and Oxford will start seeing changes.

After completing this merger and other acquisitions, Bank First will have 47 offices serving in Mississippi and Alabama, and assets upwards of $2.7 billion.