BankFirst completes merger with Sycamore bank of Senatobia

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- BankFirst announced a definitive merger with Sycamore Bank of Senatobia.

The deal was approved by the board of directors of each company and is expected to close before the end of 2022.

BankFirst’s President Moak Griffin said this furthers the vision of partnering with other community banks and a tradition of relationship banking, customer service and community involvement.

After the merger is completed, BankFirst will have 41 locations serving Mississippi and Alabama, and have assets in excess of $2.5 billion.