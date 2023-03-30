Baptist Behavioral Health Directors talk about resources for storm victims

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent storms impacted families in physical, emotional, and even psychological ways.

At the exchange club meeting at Lion Hills, the Directors of Behavioral Health at Baptist Golden Triangle talked about the resources the hospital has for storm victims or people that suffer from other problems.

He said they’ve also had some people reach out to him since last week’s storms.

“We provide individual outpatient counseling for PTSD, grief counseling, all sorts of services just anything that most of the community will need. We’ve had a couple of calls for inquiry but they have not come to an appointment yet, but we have had some referrals due to the recent storms,” said Richard Freeze, Director of Behavioral Health at Baptist Golden Triangle.

Freeze encouraged anyone with any psychological problems to give him or his team a call.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter