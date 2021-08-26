Baptist memorial hospital donates medical supplies to the humane society

Spay and neuter operations are considered major but common surgeries.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A little can go a long way.

It’s what employees at the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society are saying as medical supplies are donated for operations.

Clinics require trained professionals and reliable equipment.

When it comes to needing a quick fix, the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society struggled to get pets in and out for spay and neuter procedures.

” Utensils have been used for almost 20,000 surgeries over the last 20 years. We needed some new ones, ” said Karen Johnwick, Director of the Humane Society.

Johnwick says supplies are dull, old, and stained.

” It’s taking longer, so that’s fewer surgeries every week,” said Johnwick.

Now, it’s time for an upgrade.

And it all started as a simple favor.

“About 20 years ago, the humane society approached one of our volunteers at the hospital to see the possibility of the hospital donating surgical instruments to help with the spay and neuter program. One of our volunteers, Mrs. Thelma Pugh, made arrangements and secured new instruments to donate to the humane society, ” said Megan Pratt, marketing director of Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle.

Pratt said the department funded eight boxes of surgical supplies.

Supplies cost over $2,000.

The humane society has nearly 1,000 surgeries per year. That’s almost 30 operations per week.

” With new equipment and with new surgical instruments, we’re going to be able to do the surgeries a little quicker and even do more surgeries,” said Johnwick.

The goal is to keep fewer animals out of the shelter.

” We are wanting to prevent these unwanted litters so that people aren’t letting their animals have puppies or kittens, and they don’t know what to do with them. We are full. We are full in our cat room, and we’re full in our dog room,” said Johnwick.

” We do recognize that our commitment to the community expands far beyond the walls of our hospital. We do a lot for the community, and we do a lot for the people in our community. We also recognize we have an obligation and responsibility,” said Pratt.

Used supplies will continue to be used during operations until they are ready for disposal.

If you have any items to donate, contact the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society.