Kids came together for coding camp

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Okolona Carnegie Library was lit up with innovation this week.

Thanks to a camp that’s leveling up the next generation of coders.

Eleven students, ages 8 to 13, got a crash course in game designing during the press start code camp.

Local tech educator Autumn Bankhead Elliott and teen mentors Rashaun Elliott and Bryan Davis led the weeklong camp.

Several children who attended the camp said, the program turned curiosity into confident coders and game creators.

“You have to have patience when you are making a game, and it takes a lot of work,” said Emmie Bigham, who attended the camp.

“You can do different things,” said Josiah Ivory, who attended the camp. “You can make your own games, and you can make different stuff. You might think that you are not interested in it, but once you start to do it, you become more interested in it.”

“One thing I learned is that it takes patience and a lot of steps to make your game,” said Madeline Ivory, who attended the camp

“I learned how to make a game,” said Nehemiah Pratt, who attended the camp

Students came from across Chickasaw, Lee, Itawamba, and Monroe counties, pressing start on their futures in the tech industry.

