CCSO wants you to be aware of a scam

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) The Law Enforcement agency has received reports of an email scam going around.

Scammers are emailing churches and employers requesting that their direct deposit be changed to a Chase Bank Account.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know that this is a scam, and that it is just another trick being used by people who choose to con citizens, instead of making an honest living.

If you feel like you have been a victim of a scam, you can contact your local law enforcement agency.

