Tuscaloosa P.D. needs your help in finding a man who stole a dog

TUSCALOOSA, AL. (WCBI) – The Tuscaloosa Police Department needs your help in finding a man who stole a dog. The law enforcement agency said the man that you see in these photos stole a dog out of someone’s car at Target.

The owner does not want to press any charges; she only wants her dog returned safely.

She is also offering a $1,000 reward.

The man was driving a maroon Dodge Ram with Mississippi tags.

The owner left the windows open when she went into the store around 9:00 am.

The phone number on the flyer is the owner’s.

If you know who this man is or where he might be, you are asked to contact the owner or the Tuscaloosa Police Department immediately.

The dog’s name is Hollie, and she has a microchip, and can be identified and returned home if she is taken to a vet’s office or a law enforcement agency.

