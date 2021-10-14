Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle offering free flu shots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Roll up your sleeve.

That’s what Columbus area residents did today for a flu shot.

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle offered free flu shots Thursday.

Hospital employees planned to give out 1,200 shots in the drive-through clinic.

Health care workers urge people to take time to get their flu shot this year, saying it is more crucial than ever during the pandemic. The flu shot is a prevention step to stay out of the hospital.