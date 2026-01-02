Baptist Memorial Hospital -Golden Triangle reports first baby born in 2026

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Memorial Hospital -Golden Triangle has welcomed its first baby of the New Year.

Jaysia Smith welcomed her new baby boy, De’Shawn Conley, at 12:37 New Year’s morning.

De’Shawn weighed in at 6 pounds 14 ounces and was also welcomed by big brother Fredreiq Bush, Jr.

Being first has its perks.

Baptist Golden Triangle presented the family with gifts, including a Safety First Set, Aquaphor Baby Skincare Essentials, Baby Dove body wash and lotion, and some bath toys, teethers, socks, hats, and outfits.

Baptist Golden Triangle has a Level Two Nursery and delivers around 800 babies a year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.