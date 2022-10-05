Baptist Memorial Hospital GT hosts annual flu shot drive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Health officials are making it a point of emphasis to get your flu shots so you don’t find yourself contracting the virus.

Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle is hosting its Baptist Annual Flu Shot drive.

Free shots are available for anyone 18 and older while supplies last.

It’s not too late to get your vaccine.

The event ends at 6 p.m.

You should enter from BMG Golden Triangle Family Medicine.

