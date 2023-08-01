Baptist Memorial Hospital performs succesful lockdown after shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Healthcare workers had to spring into action after multiple gunshots were heard near Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus on July 31.

The exchange of gunfire happened near the back of the hospital.

The staff went into their lockdown Code Freeze for about an hour until law enforcement cleared the area.

Hospital CEO Rob Coleman said even after yesterday’s event everything went smoothly amidst all the chaos.

“You never really can be ready for an event like this. I think it’s just kind of something that happens,” said Coleman.

Coleman said his day started like any other Monday until that afternoon when things took a violent turn.

Coleman said a swarm of police cars entered the hospital parking lot.

That was when they knew it was time to call a Code Freeze.

“We immediately knew that Cold Freeze was called. What it means for us is we lockdown all entrances in the facility which means no one can enter in. Of course, our ED is open in case anyone needs help but all the other entrances we locked all the doors of course security at all those entrances as well,” said Coleman.

Keeping the staff safe wasn’t their only priority.

They had to protect their patients.

“For our patient areas, when we get called Code Freeze basically the rooms to those patient areas are shut. Like the patient care tower rooms, all those doors are shut to those rooms and everybody just basically barricades themselves at whatever point they can find,” said Coleman.

While still treating those who needed medical assistance.

“Our emergency department is open 24/7. Even during lockdown, those are still open and we were still treating patients as this event was going on,” said Coleman.

In a press conference on Monday, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the hospital staff did everything picture-perfect, and it took several agencies working together to get the job done.

“The staff at this hospital did a phenomenal job, security did a phenomenal job. Our team did a great job as well. It just shows you it is not a jurisdiction thing when it comes to public safety,” said Daughtry.

While the Code Freeze was lifted after law enforcement cleared the area, Baptist took extra precautions and stayed under lockdown until Tuesday morning.

One victim from the shooting is still being treated at Baptist Golden Triangle.

