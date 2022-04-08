Barbecue and Blues kicks off the weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The weekend gets a jump-start in Columbus this afternoon.

A lunchtime crowd was treated to a hearty helping of Barbecue and Blues at the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center downtown.

It’s all part of the 3 Day Catfish in the Alley celebration.

Some folks came for the pulled pork – others were on hand for the tasty tunes provided by local favorites Keith and Margie Brown.

This is their second year to play Catfish in the Alley, but for guitarist Keith Brown, the stage is his lifelong passion.

“I always wanted to play since I was a kid, and I would mess around with a guitar. And my uncle always had a guitar. About 16 years old my uncle gave me a guitar, and a guy showed me the first few chords, and I took it from there,” said Keith Brown, “Keith and Margie.”

Catfish in the Alley continues tomorrow morning at 10, and runs through 3 PM with a full slate of Blues and full plates of catfish