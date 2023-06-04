Barbeque contest in Fulton allows community to come together

Barbeque contests have long been a tradition in the City of Fulton.

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Barbeque contests have long been a tradition in the City of Fulton.

On June 3, the city held its first-ever “Barbaroke” in downtown Fulton which combines Barbeque and Karaoke.

The Barbeque contestants were busy preparing for three different categories, “Chicken,” “Pork” and “Anything goes.”

Contestants competed for cash prizes in the three categories and were able to win $300 for a first-place showing.

Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said this is a great way for people in the community to come together.

“I think we realized during COVID how valuable time like this is. Just fellowshipping with each other and having events where we can meet new people who have moved to the area. We also get to find out who cooks too.”

Quinn said after the “Barbeque,” those in attendance got to show off their Karaoke skills.