Bargains Galore At “Treasures & Trash” Hwy 25 Yard Sale

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – There are lots of bargains this weekend at a massive, multi state yard sale.

The “Trash and Treasures Along the Tenn Tomm Waterway” is going on this weekend. The event runs along the Tenn Tom Waterway, on Highway 25 from the Mississippi -Tennessee state line all the way to south Tishomingo County.

- Advertisement -

It is an opportunity for buyers to find bargains and for sellers to part with clothes, and other items that they no longer need.

“It is pretty good for us, we like it , we enjoy it, we have some repeat customers , and get out here and socialize with everybody and get rid of all this junk so we don’t have to bring it back into our house,” said Laura Glissen, who was helping family members sell items at the multi state yard sale.

It all wraps up Saturday afternoon, but a lot of bargain hunters will start their shopping early.