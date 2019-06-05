Barnhart to purchase Burkhalter Rigging, Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (NEWS RELEASE) – Barnhart Crane and Rigging Co. and Burkhalter Rigging, Inc., of Columbus, Mississippi, have entered into an agreement under which Barnhart will purchase the majority of Burkhalter’s assets.

Burkhalter traces its roots to 1973, when it was founded as Crane Service, Inc. The company became Burkhalter Rigging, Inc., in 1984, expanding from local crane service to providing engineered heavy lifting, rigging and transport for petrochemical, power, civil and marine industries.

“Burkhalter represents an excellent fit for Barnhart, and this acquisition further enhances Barnhart’s market position as the lifting and logistics provider of choice,” said Brooke Burkhalter, Barnhart Branch Manager of Columbus, Mississippi. “Burkhalter has a good reputation for engineering custom solutions that mirrors our own approach. Burkhalter customers will benefit from access to Barnhart’s nationwide network of locations,

our engineering department with more than 60 engineers, and our own fleet of barges for transport on inland waterways.”

Barnhart is one of America’s leading lifting and logistics contractors. With a current network of more than 50 facilities, Barnhart provides world-class service through a local presence.

Operated crane rental, rigging services, outage planning, specialized solutions for component replacement, industrial storage and national project cargo logistics all combine to ensure Barnhart’s customers receive the lowest total project cost.

Barnhart also boasts one of the largest engineering teams in the industry—including a full R&D department—driving innovation across all services.

Barnhart is a U.S. company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.