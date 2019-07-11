Barry threatens dangerous floods as it churns toward Louisiana

Tropical Storm Barry slowly churned toward the Louisiana coast on Friday, threatening to drop as much as 25 inches of rain in some areas. The National Weather Center said tropical storm conditions could start as early as Friday morning, with the storm expected to make landfall Friday night or Saturday morning. As of 10 p.m. CT, Barry was located about 85 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and about 165 miles southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana. The storm is moving west at 3 mph. - Advertisement - Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 50 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected and Barry could become a hurricane late Friday or early Saturday. Trending News Barry’s biggest threat will be rain, with 10-20 inches of rain expected to fall in southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Some areas could see up to 25 inches of rain, the National Hurricane Center said.

Hurricane warning in effect for parts of Louisiana The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle in Louisiana, meaning hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within the next 36 hours. Hurricane conditions are possible from the mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle and from Intracoastal City to Cameron, Louisiana. A tropical storm warning is in effect for: Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle

Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan NewOrleans

Intracoastal City to Cameron Tropical storm conditions are possible from east of the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi-Alabama border. Dangerous storm surge could also occur. A warning of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland has been issued from Intracoastal City to Shell Beach, Louisiana. In the following areas, dangerous storm surge is possible: Shell Beach to the Mississippi-Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Louisiana