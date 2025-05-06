Bat tests positive for rabies in Tippah County

Bat

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two puppies are being quarantined after a bat tested positive for rabies in Tippah County.

The Mississippi Board of Animal Health was notified by the Mississippi State Department of Health about the issue.

Two puppies that had potential exposure to the bat have been quarantined per state regulations.

This is the third confirmed case of rabies in the State since 1961. In 2005, a 10-year-old child died from rabies, and in 2015, a feral cat tested positive for rabies after both were infected by a bat.

If you are bitten by a potentially rabid animal, please contact your healthcare provider. Post-exposure.

Prophylaxis treatment is highly effective at preventing rabies in humans.

You can visit the MBAH website for more information.

