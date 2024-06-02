Bats explode in Mississippi State’s 13-5 win over St. John’s to keep season alive

Charlottesville, VA. (WCBI)- Mississippi State’s offense erupted in its 13-5 win over St. John’s on Sunday as the Bulldogs handled the Red Storm with ease in the elimination game. The Bulldogs did a bulk of the damage in the third, plating four runs on six hits in the frame. Each player in MSU’s lineup reached base by the fifth inning.

The first six players in the lineup were 17-30 (.566 AVG) and had 12 RBIs, three walks and just one strikeout.

Mississippi State went up 6-0, but St. John’s fought back to make it a 6-4 game in the fifth. David Mershon’s two-run blast in the sixth (his sixth homer of the season) gave MSU the breathing room and separation that it needed and helped the Bulldogs extend their season. Dakota Jordan was 5-5 with four RBIs and cranked his second three-run shot of the weekend.

Brooks Auger and Cam Schuelke were the only pitchers MSU head coach Chris Lemonis had to use, so he will have some flexibility when it comes to arms in the second game of the day.

State will face Virginia Sunday at 5 CT and will have to beat the Cavaliers twice (the second game would take place on Monday if MSU wins Sunday) in order to advance to super regionals.