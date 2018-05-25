Bayou Country Superfest returns to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Country music comes center stage in New Orleans when the Bayou Country Superfest returns to the Superdome the Memorial Day weekend.

County icon George Strait headlines the event Sunday. Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves and Midland round out the bill.

Midland is scheduled to open the show at 4 p.m.

The weekend begins Friday night with “A Salute to America” fireworks display over the Mississippi River at Woldenberg Park, weather permitting. “Bayou Saturday Night,” a free concert on Saturday, was moved from Champions Square – an outdoor venue next to the Superdome – to inside the Smoothie King Arena due to the weather forecast. The show features Randy Houser, Michael Ray. Runaway June, Sheriff Bud Torres and the Victory Belles. Gates open at 6 p.m.

