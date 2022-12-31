Beautiful First Day of 2023

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The first day of 2023 will be beautiful, but things turn more unsettled on Monday and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Aside from some low clouds, calm and cool conditions. Patchy fog is possible late tonight, so be careful if you’re traveling after New Year’s Eve celebrations. You may want to grab a light jacket if you’re heading out. Low near 51°.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Patchy fog is possible early in the morning. After that, we’ll warm into the low 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 72°. Enjoy! It’ll be a beautiful day.

MONDAY: Warm, breezy, and cloudy. High near 71°. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and move northeastward across north Mississippi. Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning is possible with this activity, but for now, organized severe weather is not anticipated Monday afternoon. We’ll let you know if that changes. Chance of rain: 60%.

SEVERE RISK: Our greatest risk for strong to severe storms will come overnight Monday and through Tuesday afternoon. This is a tricky setup, because we could have a weakening line of storms move in overnight Monday, and then a second round of storms redevelop on Tuesday. At this point, we want you to be weather-aware Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes are possible. We’ll continue to monitor this severe weather risk and bring you the latest information!

Happy New Year, everyone!