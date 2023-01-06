Beautiful Friday ahead of weekend rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Gorgeous weather rounds out the week Friday before quick weekend changes bring additional rain chances.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues today with highs in the upper 50s – right on par for early January! Tonight’s lows will drop into the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Clouds will increase through the day, becoming overcast in the afternoon. Despite clouds building, highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Spotty rain is likely across northern and northwestern MS during the day, but widespread and heavy rain should settle in after sunset across much of the region. A few rumbles are possible, but no severe weather is expected.

SUNDAY: The day will start soggy with widespread rain, but the afternoon looks to dry out as the system shifts east.

NEXT WEEK: A series of fronts will affect the Southeast at times. The first in the pipeline will swing through Tuesday, bring a quick chance of scattered showers or potentially a few storms. The next, and potentially stronger one, is set to move in Thursday.