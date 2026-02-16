Beautiful Monday, Very Warm Week Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Clouds will decrease with pleasant temperatures for President’s day! Much warmer temperatures are expected into the work week!

MONDAY: A stubborn low level cloud deck in the morning will erode away by the afternoon thanks to high pressure off to our west ushering in drier air! Highs will be comfortable as afternoon temperatures are expected to reach right at the 70 degree mark.

MONDAY NIGHT: As the high pressure moves quickly to the east, southerly winds will look to bring in more moisture to the area and in turn cloud coverage will increase. Lows will be cool, but not bad as we drop only into the mid 40s.

THIS WEEK: There will be a lot of cloud cover for the rest of this week so make sure to enjoy Monday’s afternoon sunshine! We stay dry for most of the work week as highs will steadily warm up into the upper 70s by mid week! We will be close to 15-20 degrees above our average temperature of 61 for mid February! Storms return back to the picture as we get to Friday and this weekend.