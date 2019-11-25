Beautiful Today, Some Threat for Severe Weather by Tomorrow Night

TODAY: Look for highs to climb into the middle 60s across the region with abundant sunshine. South winds will be between 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures fall into the 40s with increasing clouds. Winds remain from the south 5-15 mph. A few isolated showers/drizzle/mist is expected by the Tuesday morning commute.

TUESDAY: We’ll look for a mostly cloudy day with some isolated showers/drizzle/mist in the region. Look for highs to climb into the mid to upper 60s with gusty south winds 10-20 mph. By Tuesday Afternoon, a few thunderstorms are anticipated, though we’ll likely hold off on those until after the supper hour for most, if not all of us.

TUESDAY NIGHT / WEDNESDAY MORNING: Several batches of rain and thunderstorms will slide into the region along and ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will generally remain steady in the upper 50s and low 60s all night long. There is a low chance for a strong to severe storm or two, with the main threat being gusty winds and perhaps an isolated tornado. The good news is that most of the ingredients necessary for a more robust severe event are disconnected, with the best thunderstorm energy to the south and the best wind shear to the north. We’re in the middle, so just enough of it could meet to spin something up somewhere. That’s why we’ll advertise a Level 1 threat from 6PM Tuesday to 6AM Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: After the front passes through, winds will shift to the north and the west. We’ll keep things mostly cloudy through the day with some showers possible. Look for highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wednesday Night temperatures drop into the low 40s.

THANKSGIVING: We’ll advertise a mostly cloudy sky with some showers in the region. No severe weather is expected. Look for highs in the upper 50s with a few slipping to the 60s. Thursday Night look for lows to fall into the upper 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY: With a mostly cloudy sky and some isolated showers, highs climb into the mid to upper 60s. Lows Friday Night fall into the mid to upper 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Another strong system is poised to slide into the region. Right now we’ll advertise rain and storms sometime during Saturday and into Saturday Night, with a few showers possible into Sunday morning. Ahead of the front, we’ll be in the 60s, while temperatures behind the front fall into the 50s during the day and into the 30s at night. We’ll keep you advised with the first alert.

