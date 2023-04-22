Beautiful Weather for Earth Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy Earth Day! Saturday will be nice, but rain chances return later this weekend.

TODAY: Beautiful! High near 74°. Mostly sunny skies with a light breeze. It’s a great day to do something outside! Enjoy it!

TONIGHT: A few clouds. Low near 47°. Grab a jacket if you have outdoor plans!

SUNDAY: Starting off dry, but clouds will overspread the region throughout the morning. Slightly cooler air. High near 65°. Scattered showers are expected during the afternoon and evening, mainly along the highway 82 corridor. Not everyone will get rain, though. Chance of rain: 20%.

NEXT WEEK: Slightly cooler air sticks around for most of the week. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to low 70s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the upper 40s and low 50s. The best chance for rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, with storms possible as well on Wed. Nothing severe, though.

Have a great weekend!