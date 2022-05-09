Beautiful weather today but a warming trend continues through Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: It has been a beautiful afternoon with high temperatures in the low-80s and a sunny sky. Warmer temperatures are on the way, however, and even a chance of rain by the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and pleasant with lows in the mid-60s. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper-80s. Calm wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid-80s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll continue to warm through Wednesday and Thursday with highs reaching the low-90s. Moisture will return to the region this weekend, which is expected to produce at least a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.