Beautiful Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are slowly cooling down with beautiful weather on its way. Next week will be perfect for any outdoor activities.

TONIGHT: Highs were in the low 90s today, but will be in the low 70s overnight. It will still be warm but a breeze from the north will help make it feel cooler. A great night for outdoor plans!

TOMORROW: Highs will reach the low 90s with afternoon showers possible. Most areas will stay dry. Lows will drop into the low 70s with passing clouds.

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will pass through late Sunday which will drop temperatures and will bring dry air. Dewpoints will drop 15-20 degrees. Highs will be in the mid 80s by Tuesday with lows in the 60s.